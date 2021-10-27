Baker Mayfield Returns to Practice

The Cleveland Browns quarterback discussed the possibility of playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers still don't know which quarterback they'll face when they play the Cleveland Browns this week.

Baker Mayfield missed Week 7 after having surgery on a torn labrum and a shoulder fracture he suffered early in the season. He's played through the injury since Sept. 19 but aggravated the injury on Oct. 17, leaving him out when the Browns hosted the Denver Broncos.

Mayfield returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday and said he hopes to play against the Steelers this weekend. Much like Pittsburgh's approach to injuries, Mayfield will let practice throughout the week guide his status for Sunday.

"Similar to last week, I'll see what I can do and just take it day-by-day," Mayfield said. "There's a noticeable difference in range of motion and strength.

