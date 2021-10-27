    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Browns QB Baker Mayfield Returns to Practice

    The Cleveland Browns quarterback discussed the possibility of playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers still don't know which quarterback they'll face when they play the Cleveland Browns this week. 

    Baker Mayfield missed Week 7 after having surgery on a torn labrum and a shoulder fracture he suffered early in the season. He's played through the injury since Sept. 19 but aggravated the injury on Oct. 17, leaving him out when the Browns hosted the Denver Broncos. 

    Mayfield returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday and said he hopes to play against the Steelers this weekend. Much like Pittsburgh's approach to injuries, Mayfield will let practice throughout the week guide his status for Sunday. 

    "Similar to last week, I'll see what I can do and just take it day-by-day," Mayfield said. "There's a noticeable difference in range of motion and strength.

    Check out the Steelers first injury report of Week 8 here.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    You May Also Like:

    Joe Haden Loved Mike Tomlin's Response to USC Rumors

    Big Ben Jokes About Not Being Winningest QB at Browns Stadium

    Mike Tomlin Responds to USC Rumors

    Tomlin Gives Good News on Steelers Week 8 Injury Report

    NFL Network Predicts Trade of Steelers Veteran

    USATSI_16976806_168388034_lowres
    News

    Baker Mayfield Returns to Practice

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16964495_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 8 vs. Browns

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15142415_168388034_lowres
    News

    Joe Haden Loved Mike Tomlin's Response to USC Rumors

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16258370_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Activate Anthony McFarland From IR, Release Jaylen Samuels

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_15085868_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Jokes About No Longer Being Winningest QB at Browns Stadium

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_13849043_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Do Steelers Cut Benny Snell Jr. This Week?

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_13648495_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers to Work Zach Banner Into Offensive Line Rotation

    Oct 26, 2021
    USATSI_16635823_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    Mike Tomlin Responds to USC Rumors

    Oct 26, 2021