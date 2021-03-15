Browns Agree to Deal With John Johnson III

GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
The Cleveland Browns have signed former LA Rams safety John Johnson III to a three-year deal.
The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms on a deal with former Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III, according to multiple reports. 

Johnson, 25, was the Rams' third-round pick in 2017. In four years with LA, he accumulated 350 tackles, 32 pass deflections and eight interceptions. 

Johnson will join Ronnie Harrison and second-year Grant Delpit as the Browns' safeties. Johnson will take over as the team's starting free safety as free agent Andrew Sendejo continues to look for a home on the open market. 

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Johnson's deal is three-years, $33.75 million with $24 million guaranteed. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

