Browns Preparing For Denzel Ward to Miss Steelers Games

The Cleveland Browns are making roster moves ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cleveland Browns have elevated practice squad cornerback Herb Miller as they prepare for the possibility Denzel Ward will not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ward has not practiced this week with a hamstring injury and is not practicing Friday, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter. Ward exited the Browns' Week 7 game with the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter and did not return.

The Browns will turn to John Newsome, Troy Hill and Greedy Williams if Ward is unable to play. Cornerback A.J. Green is also on their injury report with a groin injury.

Miller has played in two NFL games, recording one tackle.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Sporting News Predicts Pitt QB Lands With Steelers

Are Steelers Lying About Playoff Loss Motivation?

Melvin Ingram Trade Talk

In Melvin Ingram Trade Case, Steelers Are Discussing Taco Charlton

Cam Heyward Jokes Playing Browns is Like High School Game