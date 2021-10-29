Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Browns Preparing For Denzel Ward to Miss Steelers Games

    The Cleveland Browns are making roster moves ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns have elevated practice squad cornerback Herb Miller as they prepare for the possibility Denzel Ward will not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

    Ward has not practiced this week with a hamstring injury and is not practicing Friday, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter. Ward exited the Browns' Week 7 game with the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter and did not return. 

    The Browns will turn to John Newsome, Troy Hill and Greedy Williams if Ward is unable to play. Cornerback A.J. Green is also on their injury report with a groin injury. 

    Miller has played in two NFL games, recording one tackle.

