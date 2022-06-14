The Deshaun Watson lawsuit total continues to climb as the Cleveland Browns quarterback is expected to receive two more suits against him regarding sexual misconduct during massage sessions, according to WEWS' Josh Voight.

Watson's total will rise to 26 with the two new lawsuits.

The new accusations come from women Watson engaged with during massage therapy sessions. One came from a referral from an Atlanta and the other came forward after seeing other accusers speak during an HBO Real Sports special.

The NFL has still not placed a suspension on Watson as they continue to let more lawsuits come in. Meanwhile, the Browns are in talks with the Carolina to trade Baker Mayfield, which would leave them with Jacoby Brissett as their only quarterback if Watson does not play this season.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way

Panthers Moving Quick to Trade for Baker Mayfield

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future Return to Steelers is Complicated

Kevin Dotson on Health of Ankles After Multiple Injuries

Four Edge Rushers Steelers Can Add This Summer

JuJu Smith-Schuster Sees a Return to Steelers in the Future

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Mini Camp

Mini Camp Takeaways: Najee Harris Teaching Devin Bush, Locker Room Yelling