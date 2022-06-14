Skip to main content

Report: Browns QB Deshaun Watson to Have Two More Lawsuits Filed Against Him

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will have 26 lawsuits against him.

The Deshaun Watson lawsuit total continues to climb as the Cleveland Browns quarterback is expected to receive two more suits against him regarding sexual misconduct during massage sessions, according to WEWS' Josh Voight.

Watson's total will rise to 26 with the two new lawsuits. 

The new accusations come from women Watson engaged with during massage therapy sessions. One came from a referral from an Atlanta and the other came forward after seeing other accusers speak during an HBO Real Sports special. 

The NFL has still not placed a suspension on Watson as they continue to let more lawsuits come in. Meanwhile, the Browns are in talks with the Carolina to trade Baker Mayfield, which would leave them with Jacoby Brissett as their only quarterback if Watson does not play this season.  

