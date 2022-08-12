Skip to main content

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Apologizes for First Time to Sexual Assault Accusers

The Cleveland Browns quarterback said the decisions he made "that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back."

On the night Deshaun Watson was set to start his first game as the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, he apologized, for the first time, to the 24 women who have accused him of sexual assault. 

Watson is awaiting the results of the NFL's appeal of the quarterback's six-game suspension for breaking the league's code of conduct policy. The NFL is seeking a full-season suspension after they appealed the ruling by judge Sue L. Robinson.

Watson settled his civil suits with 23 of the 24 women, and when speaking with Aditi Kinkhabwala before the game, he said he'd like to take back the moments that brought him to this situation.

"Look, I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all the women that I have impacted in this situation," Watson said. "The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward."

There are reports that Watson and the league have discussed a settlement for a longer suspension and a possible fine. 

