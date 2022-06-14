Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still pushing his innocence against 24 sexual assault lawsuits. However, unlike the last time he spoke, Watson said he now has regrets about the situation at hand.

Watson spoke during Browns mini camp and was bombarded with questions surrounding the lawsuits. During the interview, he was asked to rehash a question he was asked during his introductory press conference - does he have any regrets?

"That question triggered a lot of people. Not just women in general, but a lot of people in the league, from women to males," Watson said. "What I was saying was, yes, I never assaulted, disrespected or harassed anyone. At the same time, I do have regrets as far as the impact it has had on the community and people outside of just myself. That includes my family. That includes this organization. That includes my teammates in this locker room that have to answer to these questions. That includes the fanbase of the Cleveland Browns. That includes males, females, everyone across the world."

Watson continued to press that he did not assault or harass anyone, and said that he has had support from his teammates and the community.

"I come in here with my head held high," Watson said. "If any of one these guys need to ask questions or they have any concerns, they know they can come to my locker and ask me."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way

Cleveland Community Has Supported Deshaun Watson

Diontae Johnson Better Than Minkah Fitzpatrick?

Panthers Moving Quick to Trade for Baker Mayfield

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future Return to Steelers is Complicated

Kevin Dotson on Health of Ankles After Multiple Injuries

Four Edge Rushers Steelers Can Add This Summer

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Mini Camp