Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspended Six Games

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Network.

The NFL and Watson met with appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson during a trial to decide a punishment. At the time, Watson settled 21 of the 24 sexual assault lawsuits filed against him, and has since settled the remaining three.

The league now has three days to appeal the decision. Watson and the NFLPA announced they will not appeal any decision made by Robinson.

"Every players, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office."

The Browns backup quarterbacks are Jacoby Brissett, Josh Rosen and Josh Dobbs. Cleveland has already made it know that Brissett will take over the starting job with Watson on the field, leaving Rosen and Dobbs to battle for the backup role.

