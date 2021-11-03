Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Browns Excuse Odell Beckham Jr. From Practice

    The Cleveland Browns receiver has been the center of headlines throughout the week.
    Author:

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice on Wednesday as a coaches decision. According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Beckham was prepared to practice when told not to. 

    Beckham was the center of plenty of headlines on Tuesday as the trade deadline neared. The All-Pro wideout was expected to be sent out of Cleveland by 4 o'clock but the Browns were unable to find a suitor. 

    His father, Odell Beckham Sr., also caught national attention when he released a video compiled of clips from Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield missing open Beckham Jr. throughout their time together.

    According to Ari Meirov, Browns general manager Andrew Berry will speak with Beckham about the next steps the two sides can take.

