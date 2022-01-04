Browns Inactives vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns have made seven players inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Cleveland Browns have made seven players inactive for Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Kyle Lauletta, cornerback Troy Hill, running back Kareem Hunt, safeties Ronnie Harrison Jr. and John Johnson, III, linebacker Mack Wilson Jr. and guard Hjalte Froholdt have all been ruled out for Cleveland.

Harrison (ankle), Hill (knee), Johnson (hamstring) and Wilson (non-injury related) were all ruled out in the Browns' final injury report. Hunt (ankle) was questionable, but will miss his third-consecutive game.

The Steelers have made four players inactive.

