Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns' COVID-19 outbreak continues as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney tests positive for the virus, according to ESPN's Kimberley Martin.

The Browns are now over 20 positive COVID-19 cases within their facility, including head coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield and backup quarterback Case Keenum.

Cleveland is now up to seven starters who tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFL did change their testing protocols for players who are vaccinated and asymptotic. These changes include different testing, which will allow players to return if they are not contagious and showing no symptoms.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the NFL is now considering postponing the Browns and Las Vegas Raiders game which is currently scheduled for Saturday.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more

Najee Harris on High School Fight That Taught Him Not to Talk Trash

Should Steelers Give Ben Roethlisberger Another Shot?

Steelers Are Stuck With What They've Got

Steelers Second Injury Report: Week 15 vs. Titans

Alex Highsmith on What He Learned From Bud Dupree

Minkah Fitzpatrick's Story About Speaking to the Ref During vs. Vikings