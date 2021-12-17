Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney Tests Positive for COVID-19

    The Cleveland Browns COVID-19 outbreak continues.
    The Cleveland Browns' COVID-19 outbreak continues as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney tests positive for the virus, according to ESPN's Kimberley Martin. 

    The Browns are now over 20 positive COVID-19 cases within their facility, including head coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield and backup quarterback Case Keenum. 

    Cleveland is now up to seven starters who tested positive for COVID-19. 

    The NFL did change their testing protocols for players who are vaccinated and asymptotic. These changes include different testing, which will allow players to return if they are not contagious and showing no symptoms. 

    According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the NFL is now considering postponing the Browns and Las Vegas Raiders game which is currently scheduled for Saturday. 

