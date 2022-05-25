Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Didn't Watch Deshaun Watson's Accusers Speak

The Cleveland Browns continue to confirm they've done their research into the Deshaun Watson accusations, but when asked if head coach Kevin Stefanski listened to the accusers talk on HBO, the answer was no.

HBO Real Sports released a segment speaking with two of the 22 accusers in the Watson case. During the interviews, they describe the events that took place with the Browns quarterback, and the trauma that has come with it.

"I read about it," Stefanski said when asked if he watched the segment. "I would tell you we did a lot of work on that. As we've talked about, we've done a lot of work on Deshaun the person."

The Browns traded three first-round picks with the Houston Texans for Watson, and signed him to a five-year, $230 million deal - fully guaranteed.

"It's just like a big screw you,'"accuser Ashley Solis said during the segment. "That's what it feels like they don't care. He can run and throw, and that's what we care about...Everybody who’s so comfortable with working with him in the future is also comfortable with what he’s done and what he potentially will do."

Watson has not been suspended by the league to this point and remains working with the Browns. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said a decision could be coming soon.

