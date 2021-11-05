Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    Report: Browns Negotiating Release of Odell Beckham Jr

    The Cleveland Browns are working to move on from Odell Beckham Jr.
    The Cleveland Browns are currently in the midst of releasing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to reports from ESPN. 

    The Browns are "working on converting Beckham's base salary into a signing bonus to lower his cap number in an attempt to save money," ESPN reports. Currently, Cleveland would save $15 million if they were to keep Beckham until the offseason and release him then. 

    Beckham was excused from practice on Wednesday and Thursday and has spoken to head coach Kevin Stefanski about his future with the team. 

    This stems from a video OBJ's father, Odell Beckham Sr., released prior to the trade deadline. In the video, Beckham Sr. highlights all the times Baker Mayfield has missed an open Beckham Jr. during their time together. 

    According to ESPN, the release should happen in the upcoming days.

