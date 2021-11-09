Browns RB Nick Chubb Tests Positive for COVID-19
Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Chubb is vaccinated and could still play Sunday when the Browns face the New England Patriots. Chubb will need to test negative twice within a 24 hour window before clearing protocol and returning to the team.
This season, Chubb has rushed for 721 yards and six touchdowns in seven games.
The Browns are still without Kareem Hunt who is on Injured Reserve. D'Ernest Johnson would replace Chubb in Week 10.
