Browns Pursuing Steelers Coach Brian Flores

The Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant could be on the move in the AFC North.

PITTSBURGH -- The Cleveland Browns are looking to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position and are interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores for the job.

The Browns announced Flores will interview for the position along with a number of other outside candidates. And according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Flores is likely the favorite to land the gig.

"If I had to peg a favorite right now, I’d probably go with a Pittsburgh senior defensive assistant, linebackers coach Brian Flores, and I have heard owner Jimmy Haslam is a fan of his," Breer wrote.

Flores spent just one season with the Steelers working with the inside linebackers. With the former Dolphins head coach on staff, the defense finished 13th in the league in yards per game (330.4) and 19th in passing yards allowed (222.3), and top 10 in both rushing yards allowed (108.1) and points per game (20.4).

Flores has spent time as a linebackers coach, safeties coach and defensive assistant in the NFL, and finished with two winning seasons as Miami's head coach.

