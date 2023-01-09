Browns Request to Interview Steelers' Brian Flores

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistance will be a hot topic in the coaching carousal this offseason.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most interesting names in the coaching carousal and have already gotten a request for that coach to be interviewed for a new position.

Brian Flores didn't seem like a long-term linebacker coach for the Steelers. After being fired by the Miami Dolphins, Flores came to Pittsburgh as an inside linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant. Now, he's being approached for a coordinator position.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cleveland Browns were the first team to reach out to the Steelers and request an interview for Flores. Head coach Mike Tomlin then confirmed that one team has reached out to him.

Flores has never been a coordinator in the NFL but does has experience as a linebackers coach, safeties coach and defensive assistant. He also spent two season as the Dolphins head coach.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Cam Heyward Uncertain About Future With Steelers

Steelers Get Max Value for Chase Claypool Trade

Mitch Trubisky Regrets Signing With Steelers

Steelers Miss Playoffs Over Controversial Penalty

Kenny Pickett Responds to Ben Roethlisberger