Skip to main content

Former Browns Coach Romeo Crennel Announces Retirement

After 50 years of coaching former Cleveland Browns head coach Romeo Crennel announces his retirement.

It's been quiet some time since the Pittsburgh Steelers had to deal with Romeo Crennel twice a season, but now, they won't have to again. After 50 years of coaching, Crennel announced his retirement. 

Crennel was the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2000 and then their head coach from 2005-2008. He's also spent time with New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. 

"Football has been my entire life and it's been a dream come true to coach for 50 years," Crennel said in a statement. "There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career."

Crennel was the first black head coach in Texans franchise history. He was also the first black non-interm head coach in Browns history. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Tall or Small: Steelers Offense Not Putting Limits on Receivers

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Two Changes Steelers Should Make at Minicamp

Minkah Fitzpatrick Nearly Misses Top 25 Under 25

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers OTAs

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Still No Kenny Pickett in QB Battle

Steelers Free Agent Options to Replace Stephon Tuitt

Myles Jack's Initial Thoughts on Devin Bush, Brian Flores

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Gunner Olszewski, Devin Bush and Some Guy Over the Fence

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18359713_168388034_lowres
News

PFF Ranks Mike Tomlin Outside NFL's Top 10 Head Coaches

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_18359790_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Two Changes Steelers Should Make at Minicamp

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_17393674_168388034_lowres
News

Minkah Fitzpatrick Nearly Misses Top 20 of Top 25 Players Under 25

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_18342175_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Digging Into Steelers Key Offensive Additions

By Nicholas Peckham3 hours ago
USATSI_18342138_168388034_lowres
News

Tall or Small: Canada's Offense Not Putting Limits on Steelers Wide Receivers

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
USATSI_16094587_168388034_lowres
News

Isaiahh Loudermilk Ready for Increased Role, to Replace Stephon Tuitt

By Stephen ThompsonJun 5, 2022
USATSI_18360403_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Replacement Routes for Stephon Tuitt

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick BellJun 4, 2022
USATSI_17301860_168388034_lowres
News

Terrell Edmunds Lays Out Free Agency Offers, Decision to Return to Steelers

By Stephen ThompsonJun 4, 2022