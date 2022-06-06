Former Browns Coach Romeo Crennel Announces Retirement

It's been quiet some time since the Pittsburgh Steelers had to deal with Romeo Crennel twice a season, but now, they won't have to again. After 50 years of coaching, Crennel announced his retirement.

Crennel was the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2000 and then their head coach from 2005-2008. He's also spent time with New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

"Football has been my entire life and it's been a dream come true to coach for 50 years," Crennel said in a statement. "There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career."

Crennel was the first black head coach in Texans franchise history. He was also the first black non-interm head coach in Browns history.

