Browns Sign Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback lands with the Cleveland Browns.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs has officially signed with the Cleveland Browns, the team announced.

Dobbs was the Steelers' fourth-round pick in 2017. He spent the 2017 and 2018 season with the team before being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. He then re-signed with Pittsburgh in 2020 and 2021.

He missed last season with a foot injury.

Dobbs has played in six games throughout his NFL career, completing 10 passes for 45 yards and rushing for 31 yards.

He'll join Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brisset as the Browns' quarterback depth.

