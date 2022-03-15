Skip to main content
Player(s)
Chase Winovich, Mack Wilson
Team(s)
Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots

Browns Trade Patriots for LB Chase Winovich

The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots swap linebackers.

The AFC North continues to get more difficult as the Cleveland Browns trade with the New England Patriots for outside linebacker Chase Winovich, according to NFL Network. 

Winovich was the Patriots third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and has played 45 games for New England, including nine starts. He's recorded 11 sacks in three seasons, but did not reach the quarterback in 2021. 

The Patriots will receive lineback Mack Wilson. 

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been connected to Winovich since his days at Michigan. The edge rusher went to high school in Western Pennsylvania at Thomas Jefferson and was considered a highly-touted draft prospect for them in 2019. 

The Browns do have Jaeveon Clowney floating around free agency with no certainty to re-sign him. Winovich fills some hole on the defensive line.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Browns Pushing to Trade for Deshaun Watson

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What the Numbers Say About Mitchell Trubisky

Details Released on Mitchell Trubisky's Contract

Steelers Signing Center Mason Cole

Steelers Re-Sign Chuks Okorafor

Mitchell Trubisky Responds to Steelers Signing

Terrell Edmunds Will Test Free Agency

In This Article (2)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

USATSI_15365600_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Browns to Meet With Deshaun Watson About Potential Trade

By Noah Strackbein40 minutes ago
USATSI_16593108_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Place Tenders on Two ILBs

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_17296211_168388034_lowres (1)
AllSteelers+

Mitchell Trubisky By the Numbers

By Derrick Bell1 hour ago
USATSI_17596929_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Financial Details of Mitchell Trubisky's Contract Released

By Noah Strackbein11 hours ago
USATSI_16964747_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Chuks Okorafor to Big Payday

By Noah Strackbein13 hours ago
USATSI_17226620_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Signing Center Mason Cole

By Noah Strackbein13 hours ago
USATSI_16964631_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Re-Sign OT Chuks Okorafor

By Noah Strackbein15 hours ago
USATSI_16911560_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Re-Sign CB Arthur Maulet

By Noah Strackbein15 hours ago