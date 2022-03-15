Browns Trade Patriots for LB Chase Winovich
The AFC North continues to get more difficult as the Cleveland Browns trade with the New England Patriots for outside linebacker Chase Winovich, according to NFL Network.
Winovich was the Patriots third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and has played 45 games for New England, including nine starts. He's recorded 11 sacks in three seasons, but did not reach the quarterback in 2021.
The Patriots will receive lineback Mack Wilson.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been connected to Winovich since his days at Michigan. The edge rusher went to high school in Western Pennsylvania at Thomas Jefferson and was considered a highly-touted draft prospect for them in 2019.
The Browns do have Jaeveon Clowney floating around free agency with no certainty to re-sign him. Winovich fills some hole on the defensive line.
