    • November 9, 2021
    Browns Sign Wyatt Teller to Four-Year Extension

    The Cleveland Browns keep their guard around for the future.
    The Cleveland Browns are keeping a key piece of their offensive line around for the foreseeable future, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. 

    Reports claim the Browns have inked Wyatt Teller to a four-year contract extension worth $56.8 million. The guard was set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

    Teller has started 29 games in three seasons for the Browns. The Bills drafted him in the fifth round (166th overall) in 2018.

