Concerning Update Emerges on Steelers' Alex Highsmith's Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with a hard-fought victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 10, but there is some concern surrounding the status of one of their star players on the defensive side of the ball.
Per PennLive's Nick Farabaugh, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was seen using crutches in the locker room on Sunday afternoon after sustaining an injury in the fourth quarter.
On a 1st-and-10 play during Washington's final offensive possession of the contest, Highsmith got free and chased Jayden Daniels down in the backfield. As the Commanders' quarterback scrambled out of the pocket and threw the ball into the ground, Highsmith directed him towards the ground before awkwardly twisting his ankle.
The Steelers' pass rusher remained on the ground for a prolonged period of time. He was eventually helped off the field while not putting any sort of pressure on his ankle.
It's a tough break for Highsmith, who previously suffered a groin injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 and missed Pittsburgh's following three games as a result.
Highsmith, according to Pro Football Focus, has tallied 25 total pressures on the season, which includes three sacks and eight quarterback hits.
The 2020 third-round pick and Charlotte product helped Pittsburgh keep the Commanders' offense, one of the better units in the league, relatively quiet on Sunday. They mustered just 242 yards of total offense and lost the time of possession battle by just under 13 minutes as the Steelers continued their dominant run on defense.
Highsmith, who broke out in 2022 with 15 sacks, has formed a menacing duo alongside T.J. Watt on the edge for the Steelers in recent years. It's unclear what his timeline is at this point in time, but the hope is that he'll be back on the field sooner rather than later.
