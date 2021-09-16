Cris Carter Blasts Ben Roethlisberger's Intelligence on GMFB

Apparently, the Hall of Famer isn't a fan of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter isn't too found of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. At least you wouldn't guess that from his words.

On Thursday, Carter appeared on Good Morning Football and had some pretty harsh thoughts on Roethlisberger's ability to lead the Steelers' offense.

When asked who would have a better press conference Sunday, Ben Roethlisberger or Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Carter responded with Murray "in a landslide."

"Ben makes excuses, Ben complains and then Ben brings that attention to himself so he's going to be complaining about the offensive coordinator," Carter said. "Ben ain't the sharpest quarterback we ever had play in the NFL, for real."

Carter continued, switching the conversation to Roethlisberger's supposed attention-seeking ways with injuries.

"You talk about a guy that milks his injuries, he loves being on that injury report, 'is he playing? Oh, he's not going to play'," Carter said.

Carter played 16 seasons in the NFL. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Eric Ebron Added to Steelers Week 2 Injury Report

Cam Heyward Believes He's NFL's Best

Steelers First Injury Report of Week 2 vs. Raiders

Big Ben Shares Simple Reason Why Maxx Crosby is So Good

Steelers Have Two Major Concerns vs. Raiders

Four Raiders Expected to Miss Steelers Game With Injuries

Mike Tomlin on Lessons Learned From Jon Gruden

Steelers Healthy for Week 2, Minus Veteran Participation

Steelers WRs Shine Without Stat Lines in Week 1

NFL Films to Feature James Harrison in 'A Football Life'