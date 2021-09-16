Cris Carter Blasts Ben Roethlisberger's Intelligence on GMFB
NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter isn't too found of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. At least you wouldn't guess that from his words.
On Thursday, Carter appeared on Good Morning Football and had some pretty harsh thoughts on Roethlisberger's ability to lead the Steelers' offense.
When asked who would have a better press conference Sunday, Ben Roethlisberger or Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Carter responded with Murray "in a landslide."
"Ben makes excuses, Ben complains and then Ben brings that attention to himself so he's going to be complaining about the offensive coordinator," Carter said. "Ben ain't the sharpest quarterback we ever had play in the NFL, for real."
Carter continued, switching the conversation to Roethlisberger's supposed attention-seeking ways with injuries.
"You talk about a guy that milks his injuries, he loves being on that injury report, 'is he playing? Oh, he's not going to play'," Carter said.
Carter played 16 seasons in the NFL. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.
