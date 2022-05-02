Damontae Kazee's Agent Confirms Signing With Steelers

The former Cowboys and Falcons safety is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing free agent safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year deal. The first reports came from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, but Kazee's agent makes the move official by announcing it on social media.

The five-year veteran comes to Pittsburgh after spending last season with the Dallas Cowboys. The four years prior, he started 34 of 52 games played for the Atlanta Falcons after being their fifth-round pick in 2017.

The 28-year-old has 12 career interceptions, seven forced fumbles and 17 pass deflections throughout his career.

Kazee will join Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Tre Norwood, Miles Killebrew and Karl Joseph in the Steelers' safety room. Edmunds returned on a one-year deal as well, leaving an interesting competition for the starting strong safety job this summer.

