Damontae Kazee Leaves Steelers Preseason Finale With Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffer their third injury in their preseason finale.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their third injury in their final preseason game with safety Damontae Kazee being helped off the field in the second half. 

Kazee went down after making a tackle in the third quarter. After making the tackle, he remained on the field holding his wrist. Trainers helped him cross the field and took him into the blue medical tent to be evaluated. He was later ruled out with a left arm injury.

The Steelers were utilizing Kazee as the third safety with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds on defense. The former Dallas Cowboy has carved out a solid role for himself during the preseason. 

Kazee is Pittsburgh's third injury of the game, following Diontae Johnson and T.J. Watt.

