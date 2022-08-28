Damontae Kazee Leaves Steelers Preseason Finale With Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their third injury in their final preseason game with safety Damontae Kazee being helped off the field in the second half.

Kazee went down after making a tackle in the third quarter. After making the tackle, he remained on the field holding his wrist. Trainers helped him cross the field and took him into the blue medical tent to be evaluated. He was later ruled out with a left arm injury.

The Steelers were utilizing Kazee as the third safety with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds on defense. The former Dallas Cowboy has carved out a solid role for himself during the preseason.

Kazee is Pittsburgh's third injury of the game, following Diontae Johnson and T.J. Watt.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mason Rudolph Remains Steelers' Second String QB in Latest Depth Chart

Steelers Players Who Won't Play vs. Lions

5 Players With Most on the Line in Steelers Preseason Finale

Mitch Trubisky is Steelers Best Option at QB

Steelers Need to Pump the Breaks on Kenny Pickett

Steelers QB Plan Not Going How Mason Rudolph Expected

Steelers-Lions Game Preview: Mason Rudolph Tryout Game?

Steelers Answer At OLB Could Already Be on Team

Mike Tomlin Leaves Door Open for Chris Oladokun to Return to Steelers