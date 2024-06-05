Another WR Option Likely Gone for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been looking for a wide receiver to acquire this offseason via trade -- and New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton was thought to be a potential candidate for the Black and Gold.
Slayton had missed three OTAs with the Giants due to an ongoing contract dispute. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports had even listed Slayton as a cut or trade candidate.
However, general manager Joe Schoen added $650,000 in incentives to Slayton's contract, and he returned to participating in Giants activities. Slayton will likely be off the table for a trade.
"I’m glad Darius is back," assistant general manager Brandon Brown said. "When you look at the totality of the message it sends to the locker room, everyone knows there’s a difference between the personal and the professional and not blending how you feel about the person. We all love Darius. There’s sometimes disagreements between families, but you find a way to find common ground, which we did, and you move forward.
"We’re happy that he’s here, and we’re happy to keep moving forward with him. He’s back like he never left."
Slayton's return marked a sharp turnaround from being viable a trade or cut candidate, per CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin:
"Skipping voluntary workouts in an apparent bid for a new contract, Slayton has quietly topped 700 receiving yards in four of five NFL seasons," Benjamin wrote. "But with first-round pick Malik Nabers onboard, he’s also expendable. Cutting or trading him would save the Giants anywhere from $3.8 million to $6.4 million."
The Steelers had reached out to several NFL teams but there were no options for a potential wide receiver. Steelers general manager Omar Khan was not hesitant to look for a wide receiver post-draft.
"There’s nothing in the works right now," Khan said. "Nothing close to happening. I can tell you conversations continue, but there’s nothing close to happening.”
The Steelers have a solid core of receivers, headlined by George Pickens, who finished 37th among wide receivers in Pro Football Focus grade last season -- an above average 74.1. The Steelers selected Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson with pick No. 84, a player PFF called "a player coaches would love to have."
