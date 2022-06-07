Skip to main content

Dates to Know on Steelers Training Camp Schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off training camp on July 27.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to return to Saint Vincent College this summer, and with the release of their training camp schedule, here's the important dates. 

The Steelers report on July 26, which hopefully means we get some grand entrances. It wasn't easy to land a helicopter at Heinz Field the last two years, but Latrobe always brings plenty of spark. 

First practice will be held on July 27 at 1:55 p.m. It'll be open to the public. 

First day of pads will be held on Aug. 1 at 1:55 p.m. and will also be open to the public. Then, the team's annual night practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium will be held on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. 

The Steelers' first preseason game will be Aug. 13 against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field. 

Fans are eligible to attend practice for free but must secure a ticket. Tickets will be available on July 27 at TicketMaster.com. Season ticket holders will have first dibs with sales opening at 10 a.m. They will then be available to the public at noon. 

Check out the entire schedule here.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Damontae Kazee Explains His Role With Steelers

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tall or Small: Steelers Offense Not Putting Limits on Receivers

Steelers Sign Fourth-Round Rookie

Explicit 24th Lawsuit Filed Against Deshaun Watson

Two Changes Steelers Should Make at Minicamp

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers OTAs

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Still No Kenny Pickett in QB Battle

Steelers Free Agent Options to Replace Stephon Tuitt

Myles Jack's Initial Thoughts on Devin Bush, Brian Flores

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18342170_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Announce 2022 Training Camp Dates

By Noah Strackbein14 minutes ago
USATSI_18342184_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Radio Host Believes Mitch Trubisky Won't Start Single Game for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein21 minutes ago
USATSI_17089742_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Damontae Kazee Explains Role in Steelers Defense

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_18342138_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Fourth-Round Pick Calvin Austin

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_18351724_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Explicit 24th Lawsuit Filed Against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_3576721_168388034_lowres
News

Former Browns Coach Romeo Crennel Announces Retirement

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_18359713_168388034_lowres
News

PFF Ranks Mike Tomlin Outside NFL's Top 10 Head Coaches

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
USATSI_18359790_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Two Changes Steelers Should Make at Minicamp

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago