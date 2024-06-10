Davante Adams Named Steelers Possibility
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent much of the offseason looking for wide receiver talent. Following the trade that sent Diontae Johnson to Carolina, the Steelers have been left without a true second option at wide receiver.
However, Fansided.com has given the Steelers a possible option at wide receiver.
In this scenario, the Steelers would land top wideout Davante Adams.
According to John Buhler of Fansided, the Steelers would receive Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders in return for their 2025 first, fourth and seventh rounders as well as the Steelers 2026 first and second round selections.
Adams was able to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth straight season despite unsatisfactory quarterback play from Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell in 2023.
Averaging 11.1 yards per reception, Adams would offer a receiving threat not seen in Pittsburgh since the prime of Antonio Brown's career.
Buhler also remarked that a trade of this magnitude seems unwise without a proven option at quarterback.
"To me, until we get definitive proof that either Wilson or Fields is going to be the guy and not some combination of the two, I can't get behind a trade of this magnitude." Buhler wrote.
With the Steelers tendency to keep draft picks, or at least trade them for other picks, I don't see this trade happening. That being said, it would be a sight to see on gamedays.
