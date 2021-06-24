Report: David DeCastro Contemplating Retirement After Release by Steelers

With lingering injury issues, the All-Pro guard is considering hanging up his cleats.

Following his release by the Pittsburgh Steelers, David DeCastro is considering retirement, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

DeCastro has had lingering ankle issues that have carried with his throughout the years. Last summer, he had surgery on the ankle prior to the 2020 season. He's now debating on whether or not he should continue playing.

DeCastro's release from the Steelers leaves them with one returning starter on the offensive line. Chukwuma Okorafor will transition to left tackle after starting 15 games at right tackle last season. He replaced Zach Banner who went down with an ACL injury in Week 1.

DeCastro was entering the final year of his contract. His release saves the Steelers $8.75 million in cap space.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

