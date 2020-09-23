David DeCastro Participates in Steelers' First Practice of Week 3

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers All-Pro guard David DeCastro did return to practice on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin said he anticipates DeCastro will return to practice during the week and could play for the Steelers as early as Sunday against the Houston Texans. The guard made his regular season debut during the team's first practice of the week.

DeCastro hasn't practiced since the first week of training camp. He continues to nurse a knee injury and wore a knee brace during practice.

Diontae Johnson (toe), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Tyson Alualu (knee) also did not participate on Wednesday. Johnson and Smith-Schuster missed the first practice of Week 2 with the same injuries. Both were able to play by game day.

Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey and Cameron Heyward had veteran days off.

