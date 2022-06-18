Free Agent RB David Johnson Open to Joining Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers did not address the running back position this offseason, adding just two undrafted free agents to their backfield behind Najee Harris.
The team will remain confident in backups Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland, but adding a veteran isn't off the table as they move towards training camp.
One option remains free agent David Johnson. The 30-year-old recently visited the New Orleans Saints but was unable to get a deal done. Afterwards, he mentioned the Steelers as a potential landing spot for him.
Johnson played 13 games for the Houston Texans last season, rushing for 228 yards. In his seven-year career, he's accumulated 4,047 yards and 39 touchdowns on the ground.
The Steelers have roughly $22 million in cap space heading into July. They also have a roster spot available.
