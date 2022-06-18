Free Agent RB David Johnson Open to Joining Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an option for running back depth.

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not address the running back position this offseason, adding just two undrafted free agents to their backfield behind Najee Harris.

The team will remain confident in backups Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland, but adding a veteran isn't off the table as they move towards training camp.

One option remains free agent David Johnson. The 30-year-old recently visited the New Orleans Saints but was unable to get a deal done. Afterwards, he mentioned the Steelers as a potential landing spot for him.

Johnson played 13 games for the Houston Texans last season, rushing for 228 yards. In his seven-year career, he's accumulated 4,047 yards and 39 touchdowns on the ground.

The Steelers have roughly $22 million in cap space heading into July. They also have a roster spot available.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Diontae Johnson is Not Steelers Next Contract. This is Who is

Minkah Signed: Here's What's Next for Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick Responds to Record-Breaking Deal

Steelers Set Asking Price for Mason Rudolph

Steelers Holding 'Fake' Quarterback Competition

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way

Panthers Moving Quick to Trade for Baker Mayfield

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future Return to Steelers is Complicated

Four Edge Rushers Steelers Can Add This Summer

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Mini Camp