DeMarvin Leal Sees Blessing in Role With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- DeMarvin Leal comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers roster with high expectations, but his biggest opportunity comes from the players around him.

In his first NFL season, the third-round pick out of Texas A&M will have an opportunity to learn from Cam Heyward, Tyson Alualu and possibly Stephon Tuitt. All while likely taking on a contributing role in his rookie year.

"It means a lot," Leal said on the veterans around him. "Having all these veterans that I can learn and get wisdom from and be a sponge to all the feedback that they can give me.

"It's a blessing just to be in this situation. Just taking it day by day and trying to learn as much as I can."

While Leal has fine tuned much of his outside pass-rushing game in college, he's expected to play more inside with the Steelers. Head coach Mike Tomlin said the team hasn't told Leal to put on any extra weight, and for the defensive end, he's simply looking to improve his play on the field.

"It's something I've always done, but now the main focus is inside," Leal said on his role in Pittsburgh. "Outside is going to take care of itself, so inside is the main focus."

And when it's all said and done, he's hoping to have everything a high-quality defensive lineman has to offer.

"Pretty much everything," Leal said on what he's working on. "Speed, finesse, power. Just have it all in one package."

