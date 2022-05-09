Skip to main content

Former Texas A&M Teammates Told DeMarvin Leal About Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie rejoins two Texas A&M teammates.

Pittsburgh Steelers new defensive end DeMarvin Leal is excited to get working with his new team, and the rookie already feels like he knows what's coming when he gets in the locker room. 

To make the transition smoother, Leal rejoins his former college teammates Buddy Johnson and Dan Moore Jr. in Pittsburgh. Talking with Steelers.com's Missi Mathews, Leal said he's already spoke with his former Texas A&M linebacker and offensive tackle about their NFL team. 

"I'm going to love it here," Leal said Johnson and Moore told him. "It's a great place. Just can't wait for me to get in. We hopped on a phone call last night and we just talked about it - It was just like, yeah I just got my linebacker back."

Leal will work alongside Cam Heyward, Tyson Alualu and Stephon Tuitt during his first NFL season. He's set to start his journey with the Steelers this weekend during Rookie Minicamp, and can't wait to start learning from.

"It's going to be amazing," Leal said. "I want to be a sponge. I want to soak it all in, learn as much wisdom as possible from them guys. I am going to listen to them like big brothers. There's always already a standard here. There's already that culture. I want to be part of this and be trusted and the one way to do that is to listen to those guys."

