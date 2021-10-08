Broncos Expected to Have Healthy RB Duo vs. Steelers

Despite missed time throughout the week, the Denver Broncos should have a healthy backfield against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Denver Broncos should have their starting running back in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Melvin Gordon missed practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday with a lower leg injury. Despite the missed time, he's expected to play Sunday when the Broncos travel to Pittsburgh.

The Broncos averaged 6.0 yards per carry by both Gordon and Javonte Williams last week against the Baltimore Ravens. Both running backs split carries - Gordon 30 snaps and Williams 29 snaps.

The Steelers have allowed 1,783 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Their defense is realatively healthy heading into the weekend, with cornerback Cam Sutton the only concern to miss Week 5.

