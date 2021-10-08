    • October 8, 2021
    Broncos List Four Starters as Questionable vs. Steelers

    Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton popped up as a late-week injury prior to the Pittsburgh Steelers game.
    Author:

    The Denver Broncos are dealing with injuries of their own, listing four starters questionable, including wide receiver Courtland Sutton, against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

    Sutton popped up on the Bronco's injury report on Friday after suffering an ankle injury. He joins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), running back Melvin Gordon (lower leg), wide receiver Diontae Spencer (chest) and cornerback Patrick Surtain II  (chest) with questionable tags for Sunday. 

    The Broncos are already without wide receiver K.J. Hamler, who was placed on Injured Reserve after a torn ACL.

    For more Steelers coverage, subscribe to All Steelers Talk on YouTube

    Bridgewater was a full participant at practice Friday and is expected to play against the Steelers, according to reports. The Broncos will also have Gordon, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier. Gordon was a limited participant in the team's final run-through. 

    The Steelers listed wide receiver James Washington (groin), cornerback Cam Sutton (groin), offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (ankle) and defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) out in Week 5. 

