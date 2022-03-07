Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers
Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos

Report: Broncos Have Trade in Place for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The Denver Broncos are ready to push for Aaron Rodgers.

The Denver Broncos are ready to offer a trade package to the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley. 

The Broncos are set to offer a first and second round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a first-round pick in 2023 in exchange for Rodgers. 

The Broncos are one of three teams reportedly on Rodgers' wishlist if he chooses not to return to the Packers. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are the other two approved destinations.

Rodgers is expected to have a final decision no later than Tuesday March 8. 

