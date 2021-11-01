Broncos Trade Von Miller to Rams

The Denver Broncos make a block buster deal a day before the trade deadline.

The Denver Broncos are finalizing a block buster trade to send linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two mid-round draft picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miller, 32, is an eight-time Pro Bowler for the Broncos. Since being the team's first-round pick in 2011, second overall, Miller has been named to seven All-Pro teams, the 2010's All-Decade Team, Defensive Rookie of the Year and Super Bowl MVP.

Miller will join Leonard Floyd and Terrell Lewis on the outside of the Rams' defense that already includes Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and A'Shawn Robinson.

Miller has 19 tackles and 4.5 sacks this season.

