Details Emerge on Steelers Rookie Contract
PITTSBURGH -- After a successful minicamp, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed their new running back Kaleb Johnson to his rookie contract, signifiying a new age for the Steelers backfield.
After moving on from Najee Harris in the offseason, the Steelers will now go into the coming season with a running back room of Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell and Johnson.
According to OverTheCap, one of the top contract tracking websites, Johnson signed to a four year deal that will pay $6.372 million across the four years and includes a total of $1.274 million guaranteed.
As the No. 83 overall pick, the deal he receives is not going to be one that is eye-popping by any means, but is certainly good money. The University of Iowa product set him self up well with a strong senior season at Iowa, finishing with All-American and All Big-Ten honors as well as winning Big Ten Running Back Of The Year.
Johnson spent three seasons at Iowa, finishing with 2,779 yards and 30 touchdowns. His senior season certainly carried a lot of weight, as 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns stood out among his peers during the 2024 season. In the same season, he also notched two receiving touchdowns, showing possible versatility at the next level.
While he is unlikely to take the most snaps at running back this season, Johnson is looking to carry the momentum from his senior season into a successfull rookie year in the NFL.
