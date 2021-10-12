Lions Sign Steelers Practice Squader Mark Gilbert

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose practice squad cornerback Mark Gilbert to the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions have signed Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad cornerback Mark Gilbert, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gilbert is an undrafted rookie out of Duke who spent the summer with the Steelers. The 6'1, 190-pound rookie became a decently-big name during training camp and was thought to possibly make the 53-man roster heading into the season.

Gilbert will be on the Lions' active roster for a minimum of three weeks after the signing. Detroit lost second-year starter Jeff Okudah to a torn Achilles earlier this season.

