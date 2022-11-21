Diontae Johnson Frustrated With Place in Steelers Offense

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their seventh game of the season, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals behind a lackluster second-half performance from their offense.

Star wide receiver Diontae Johnson continued to ride a roller coaster year, catching just four passes for 21 yards, marking his fifth game with less than 50 yards this season. A trend that's frustrated him to this point.

"I don't really want to speak too much on that. A lot of that stuff is out of my control," Johnson said. "I know it looks like I don't be involved like that, but it is what it is. It's the situation I'm in so I got to deal with it."

Johnson admitted it's been bothersome for him.

"Any football player would be frustrated," he said. "I just got to keep playing."

The Steelers' offense looked like it found some light in the first half, scoring 20 points before halftime. The Bengals found a way to turn that narrative around, though, and shutting down Johnson in the second half was a major part in that.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett Explains Diontae Johnson's Lack of Targets

George Pickens Ejected in Bengals Game

Watch: T.J. Watt Grabs Unbelievable Interception in Bengals Game

Steelers Lose Jaylen Warren to Injury vs Bengals

Ryan Leaf Welcomes Kenny Pickett to Exclusive Rookie Club