Diontae Johnson Suffers Injury in Steelers Final Preseason Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers star wideout left early in the final preseason game.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with another injury to their wide receiver room with Diontae Johnson leaving the third preseason game. 

Johnson caught a 38-yard pass from Mitch Trubisky but went down hard against two defenders. He was later seen in the medical tent on the sideline before being led down the tunnel by trainers. 

The team then announced he suffered a shoulder injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. 

The Steelers are already dealing with injuries at wide receiver with Chase Claypool (shoulder) and Calvin Austin (foot) out for the final preseason game. George Pickens and Gunner Olszewski would be next on the depth chart. 

