Diontae Johnson Suffers Injury in Steelers Final Preseason Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with another injury to their wide receiver room with Diontae Johnson leaving the third preseason game.

Johnson caught a 38-yard pass from Mitch Trubisky but went down hard against two defenders. He was later seen in the medical tent on the sideline before being led down the tunnel by trainers.

The team then announced he suffered a shoulder injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Steelers are already dealing with injuries at wide receiver with Chase Claypool (shoulder) and Calvin Austin (foot) out for the final preseason game. George Pickens and Gunner Olszewski would be next on the depth chart.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mason Rudolph Remains Steelers' Second String QB in Latest Depth Chart

Steelers Players Who Won't Play vs. Lions

5 Players With Most on the Line in Steelers Preseason Finale

Mitch Trubisky is Steelers Best Option at QB

Steelers Need to Pump the Breaks on Kenny Pickett

Steelers QB Plan Not Going How Mason Rudolph Expected

Steelers-Lions Game Preview: Mason Rudolph Tryout Game?

Steelers Answer At OLB Could Already Be on Team

Mike Tomlin Leaves Door Open for Chris Oladokun to Return to Steelers