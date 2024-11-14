Diontae Johnson Takes High Road in Steelers Rivalry
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson isn't holding any grudges as he and his new team, the Baltimore Ravens, descend upon Acrisure Stadium for an AFC North showdown in Week 11.
Johnson struck a reminiscent and reflective tone when speaking to reporters about his return to Pittsburgh, stating that stepping onto the field and into the visitor's locker room with a different uniform on will provide a foreign feeling.
"Just being back in that stadium, where it all started, it's going to be different," Johnson said. "I actually have never been in the away locker room [in Pittsburgh], so that's going to be different for me, but I'm ready to get back there, just to see the good people that I made relationships with, but other than that, it's a big moment for me."
Johnson's NFL career began in 2019, when he was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft out of Toledo. He'd call the Steel City home for five seasons through the end of the 2023 campaign, recording 391 receptions for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns across 77 games (67 starts).
With one year remaining on his deal, Pittsburgh dealt the 2021 Pro Bowler to the Carolina Panthers back in March for cornerback Donte Jackson and a 2024 sixth-round pick, which was used to take Iowa defensive tackle Logan Lee.
Johnson was Carolina's most productive receiver throughout his seven contests there this season, posting 30 catches for 357 yards and three scores.
With the Panthers far removed from the playoff race, he was traded to the Ravens along with a 2025 sixth-round selection on Oct. 29 in exchange for a 2025 fifth-rounder.
The 28-year-old hasn't unearthed much of a role since arriving in Baltimore, however, as he's only taken 23 snaps in his two contests with the team thus far.
Johnson isn't stressing about his lack of involvement though, stating that he has to remain prepared and can't worry about how the game plays out given that it's largely out of his control.
"They're working me in there slowly, but, you know, I just go out there, whenever they call my number, going to do my thing," Johnson said. "So I can't go in there just expecting a lot. I'm putting a lot of pressure on myself. However the game goes, I'm all for it."
While he would love to show the Steelers what they're missing, especially after Mike Tomlin's recent comments downplaying his potential impact on Sunday's matchup, there's no guarantee Johnson will have a true opportunity to do so.
Regardless, it appears he's relishing the chance to come back to Pittsburgh and catch up with some old friends.
