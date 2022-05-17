The Cincinnati Bengals and Jessie Bates are in familiar territory for teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cincinnati Bengals and All-Pro safety Jessie Bates have not signed a long-term contract, and according to Tyler Dragon of USA Today, there's tension building between the two.

Dragon reports that Bates will not sign, and therefore play, on a franchise tag in 2022. And as of right now, there seems to be little noise surrounding a deal for the safety.

To add to the situation, the Bengals selected Michigan safety Daxton Hill in the 2022 NFL Draft. The selection left worry for the future of Bates and Vonn Bell, who is a free agent next spring.

"That's something that needs to be discussed at NFLPA a little bit. Some of the top guys got hurt under a franchise tag," Bates told NFL NOW in Feb. 23. "It's tough. You only get one shot at this. You just got to play your cards right, I guess you could say."

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a familiar history of players - or player - not playing under the franchise tag. The difference is the Bengals don't seem to be pressing to re-sign Bates, while Le'Veon Bell received a contract offer greater than the one he signed the following year with the New York Jets.

