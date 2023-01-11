Drama Between Diontae Johnson, Steelers Appears Fake

Looks like more drama created by nothing toward a Pittsburgh Steelers player.

PITTSBURGH -- You know those jokes about wide receivers tweeting very cryptic and deep thoughts on social media? Sometimes those are true. And sometimes, players are just tweeting things that could have a number of different meanings. And sometimes, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson sends those tweets out.

In the last 48 hours, Steelers fans have been through it all on social media, trying to figure out exactly what Johnson meant by one simple tweet.

Seems harmless, right? Many would think. But on social media, fans have been stir-crazy trying to decipher all of the possibilities the star wideout meant in eight words.

The reactions are plenty, and each one seems to overreact about the same. Many believe Johnson indicated the Steelers plan to trade him or that he asked for more money - the year after he signed a contract extension.

Then, one Twitter account stirred the pot even more with a questionable accusation.

Johnson unfollowed the Steelers during the contract negotiations, which at the time was a very NFL thing to do for players looking for new deals. It's unknown if he followed them back afterward, but there's evidence to support he has no ill will toward the Steelers.

UPDATE: One report has claimed Johnson did not follow the team back.

In the last day, Johnson has shared nothing but support for his coach and teammate. His latest tweet was one of Mike Tomlin going 16 seasons without a losing record. Then, on Instagram, he shared the NFL's announcement that Minkah Fitzpatrick led the league in interceptions this season.

It appears to be another example of a simple tweet twisted into drama by social media. A natural cause and effect within the platform, and one that seems to target Johnson more than most in Pittsburgh.

Johnson hasn't been one to say negative things about or toward his team and expressed plenty of gratitude throughout the season and his negotiation process last year about being a Steeler.

But for those wondering if it's something to be concerned with, at least right now, the answer is no.

