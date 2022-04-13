Dwayne Haskins' Wife Thanks Steelers Fans for Support

There will be a memorial held for the late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

PITTSBURGH -- Kalabrya Haskins, wife of late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, has released a statement thanking those who sent support after the news of her husband's passing.

"I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss," Haskins said. "The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated."

Haskins, 24, was killed after being hit by a vehicle in South Florida. He was spending the weekend training with fellow Steelers teammates.

After the news broke, social media began flooding with love for Haskins and prayers for his family. Many current and former teammates shared their devastation over the loss and stories of how Haskins impacted them.

"My husband was more than a great football player," Haskins said in the statement. "He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end o time. His enternal love will always reside with us, Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Steelers Nation for eternity!"

The family will be holding a celebration of life for Haskins on April 22 at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church from 10-11 a.m.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Chase Claypool Will Have Breakout Season in 2022?

Buy or Sell NFL Draft Questions

Andrew Booth is Player Steelers Can't Pass on in NFL Draft

Steelers Among Favorites for Tyrann Mathieu

Adam Schefter Apologizes for Dwayne Haskins Tweet

Steelers Are Getting Disrespected and It's Because of the Browns