Eagles Cut Former Steelers LB
PITTSBURGH -- The Philadelphia Eagles announced the release of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker David Anenih during several roster moves they made prior to their Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Anenih was an undrafted free agent who originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as a rookie after the 2022 NFL Draft. That same season, he made it way to Pittsburgh, signing to the Steelers practice squad, where he spent nearly two months. He was eventually waived, when he then signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.
He spent 2023 with the Arizona Cardinals.
This season, Anenih was cut by two teams. He spent the summer with the Miami Dolphins, looking to become a backup for their star edge rushers. He was unfortuntely released during final roster cuts. From there, he made his way to Philadelphia, where he has been part of their practice squad throughout the season.
The Houston star finished his career as an All-American Confernece First-Team nominee, but has not been able to transition those talents to the NFL. At 25-years-old, Anenih has yet to play in an NFL game, but will look for another opportunity as he hits the open market heading into Week 13.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!