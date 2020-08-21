Edmunds, Johnson Added to Steelers Injury Report

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin opened up his Friday press conference with two new injuries for the Steelers.

Diontae Johnson and Terrell Edmunds were not participants during the team's practice with what Tomlin called "minor injuries." Tomlin said the injuries are considered "day-to-day" at this point.

Guard Kevin Dotson (knee), David DeCastro, and tight end Dax Raymond (ankle) also missed practice.

Defensive end Chris Wormley and wide receiver James Washington began working their way back onto the field on Friday. Tomlin described them as "active participants." The two have missed multiple practices this week.

Maurkice Pouncey also did not practice.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.