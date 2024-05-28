ESPN Predicts Worse Year for Steelers RBs
PITTSBURGH— The Pittsburgh Steelers believe they have the components to be a top rushing team in the NFL this season.
Between a new offensive coordinator, quarterback, offensive line reinforcements, and a returning duo of talented halfbacks, the belief is warranted. That same thought isn’t shared around the league, however. According to ESPN analyst Mike Clay, the Steelers running game will take a step back in 2024. In his annual projections, he predicts both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren will take a step back statistically.
Clay’s projections would mark several setbacks for the Steelers if they came true. Firstly, he sees Harris failing to break the 1,000-yard threshold for the first time in his career, projecting less than 900 yards on the ground for the fourth-year runner, finishing with 890 yards and six touchdowns, with 169 receiving yards and one touchdown, while only playing 14 games.
Similarly, it would mean that Jaylen Warren failed to take the next step. With many expecting Warren to supplant Harris as the long-term starter in Pittsburgh, putting up fewer yards from scrimmage is less than ideal. Warren is projected to finish with 597 yards and three rushing touchdowns and 371 yards and one receiving touchdown.
Now, these are just projections, so there isn’t a need to panic this early. However, it does display the national opinion currently forming around the Steelers. While internally they expect to improve and progress, their offense don’t seem to be getting the same respect.
