Extra Day Could Give Steelers Multiple Players Back for Browns Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hopeful both injuries and COVID-19 take a step back in Week 17.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping an extra day of preparation will give them all of their injured and COVID-19 players back against the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said playing on Monday night in Week 17 will hopefully provide enough time for players like offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, defensive end Chris Wormley and tight end Pat Freiermuth to return to the team.

Wormley (groin) and Freiermuth (concussion) missed Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs, while Dotson (ankle) returned to practice from Injured Reserve last week. The Steelers still need to activate him back to the 53-man roster before he's eligible to play.

Tomlin is also hopeful the Steelers' Reserve/COVID-19 list can shorten before kickoff as well. Inside linebackers Devin Bush and Marcus Allen, running back Anthony McFarland, offensive tackle Zach Banner and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs all missed last week while on the list.

The Steelers placed two practice squad players on the reserve list yesterday.

Pittsburgh will host the Browns on Monday night at Heinz Field. The Steelers are 1-0 against Cleveland this season after a 15-10 win in Week 8.

