Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Extra Day Could Give Steelers Multiple Players Back for Browns Game

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are hopeful both injuries and COVID-19 take a step back in Week 17.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping an extra day of preparation will give them all of their injured and COVID-19 players back against the Cleveland Browns.

    Head coach Mike Tomlin said playing on Monday night in Week 17 will hopefully provide enough time for players like offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, defensive end Chris Wormley and tight end Pat Freiermuth to return to the team.

    Wormley (groin) and Freiermuth (concussion) missed Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs, while Dotson (ankle) returned to practice from Injured Reserve last week. The Steelers still need to activate him back to the 53-man roster before he's eligible to play. 

    Tomlin is also hopeful the Steelers' Reserve/COVID-19 list can shorten before kickoff as well. Inside linebackers Devin Bush and Marcus Allen, running back Anthony McFarland, offensive tackle Zach Banner and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs all missed last week while on the list. 

    The Steelers placed two practice squad players on the reserve list yesterday.

    Pittsburgh will host the Browns on Monday night at Heinz Field. The Steelers are 1-0 against Cleveland this season after a 15-10 win in Week 8.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Diontae Johnson Calls Out Critics of Steelers Run Game

    Diontae Johnson on Ben Roethlisberger Final Home Game

    Steelers O-Line Coach Leaves for Oregon Job

    T.J. Watt Addresses Reports of Cracked Ribs

    Steelers Suffer Two Injuries in Loss to Chiefs

    Steelers Playoff Push Stalled by Blowout to Chiefs

    USATSI_17393781_168388034_lowres
    News

    Extra Day Could Give Steelers Multiple Players Back for Browns Game

    just now
    USATSI_17301854_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Diontae Johnson Calls Out Critics of Steelers Run Game

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_14955472_168388034_lowres
    News

    Diontae Johnson on Ben Roethlisberger's Last Home Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15089970_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Place Anthony Miller on COVID-19 List

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_13428323_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    Steelers Place Karl Joseph on COVID-19 List

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers O-Line Coach Leaves for Oregon Job

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17386400_168388034_lowres
    News

    T.J. Watt Addresses Reports of Cracked Ribs

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_17324279_168388034_lowres
    News

    Two Steelers Injured in Loss to Chiefs

    Dec 26, 2021