Falcons Interview Steelers DB Coach for DC Job
Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown has scored an interview with the Atlanta Falcons for their vacant defensive coordinator role, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
Brown has hired by the Steelers following the 2020 campaign on Feb. 16, 2021. Per the team's official website, he helped the secondary tie for the most interceptions in the NFL with 20 back in 2022 while safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was named an AP First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career that season.
Before joining the Steelers' staff, Brown spent time at a host of different collegiate programs, including his alma mater in Alabama State, South Carolina, LSU, Southern Miss, Texas Southern and Alabama A&M.
In 2024, Pittsburgh allowed the eigth-most total passing yards (3,876) to opponents while tying for the third-most interceptions of any unit in the league with 17 in addition to allowing the eighth-fewest points against (347).
The Falcons fired their former defensive coordinator in Jimmy Lake after just one year on the job. The team's defense gave up 5,868 total yards, the 10th-most in the league, while ranking in that same spot for points allowed to their opposition on the season with 423.
