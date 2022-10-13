Skip to main content

Fans Can Help Steelers Comeback

It's time to find the best Pittsburgh Steelers tickets for Week 6.

PITTSBURGH -- Hey Pittsburgh Steelers fans, 

Right now, things look bad. Actually, they look awful. But the Steel City has taught us a number of things, and one of them is that the Steelers find ways to win when their backs are against the wall. 

What they need is help - and while help on the field is the best medicine, a fanbase shaking Acrisure Stadium to its core also helps. 

Here's where All Steelers is looking to help. With ticket prices being a little crazy these days, we've decided to compile the date for you. That way, you can decide what option suits you best and whether or not waiting is the best move. 

Currently, the ticket prices for the Steelers' Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers range from $160 to $2,150, with the average price being listed at $462. 

SI Tickets currently lists the game as the 8th-best game to attend this week. 

So, how do you help this team turn things around? You find the best ticket prices at SI Tickets. 

There's more good news. Are you a believer? Like a true, die-hard believer in what the Steelers can do if they change course this season? 

Well, now would be your time to shine. SI Tickets offers postseason reservation tickets that could save you up to 80% off a playoff game this season. 

Currently, the Steelers' Divisional Round game ranges from $15-$26, a Conference Championship game goes for $22-$39, and if they pull off the impossible and find their way to the Super Bowl, you can get those tickets from $27-$30. 

$30 for a Super Bowl ticket. 

If Pittsburgh makes it to the big game, you get your tickets and are able to use or sell them. If they don't, SI Tickets keep the reservation fee. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So, take some time, think about it, and decide if being part of a comeback season seems like the right fit for you. And when you're ready, find the best tickets at SI Tickets. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Connor Heyward Ready As Next Rookie to Impact Steelers

Steelers Take First Step in Return to Glory

Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Duty Changes

Jaylen Warren Will Continue to See More Reps

Mike Tomlin Updates Lengthy Steelers Injury Report

Diontae Johnson Responds to Steelers Critics

Steelers Issues Start With Coaches, End With Players

T.J. Watt Suffers New Injury, Pushing Back Return

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17300379_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers List 11 Players on Initial Week 6 Injury Report

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18866721_168388034_lowres
News

Connor Heyward Ready As Next Rookie to Impact Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19205604_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Could Steelers RPO Offense Make a Comeback With Kenny Pickett?

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19167535_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Take First Step In Returning to Glory

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (22)
News

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Responds to Ryan Clark's Criticism

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18503682_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Changes

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19206039_168388034_lowres
News

Jaylen Warren's Reps Will Continue Increasing

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18911759_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Updates Steelers Lengthy Injury List

By Noah Strackbein