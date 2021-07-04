First Look at Steelers' Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth Trading Cards

Pittsburgh Steelers rookies suit up for their first NFL trading cards.

Pnini America, the exclusive trading card partner of the NFL, has released their first cards of Pittsburgh Steelers rookies Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth.

The cards will be available through July 19 as part of the Panini Instant collection. You can purchase the cards on Panini's website starting at $9.99.

The first look at the Steelers' first two draft picks in their uniforms is a teaser as we inch closer to the preseason. Both players have impressed during OTAs and minicamp, and are expected to play prominent roles in the offense this season.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

